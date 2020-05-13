Care Connection’s local senior centers — two of which are located in Cedar County — have found creative ways to provide meals to our clients as we remain temporarily closed to the public.
While the area agency on aging is not ready to open the dining rooms and activities centers, the senior center staff members want to welcome back regulars as well as newcomers 60 and older to enjoy a warm meal from the centers on weekdays.
Monday, May 4, began the eighth week of the agency’s providing home-delivered meals to more seniors in all of 13 Care Connection counties; however, the agency is also encouraging folks who are 60 and older (and able) to arrange for a no-contact curbside pickup of a fresh, hot noon meal at nearly all centers.
“We want people to remember that we are here, cooking daily and providing hot meals to those 60 and older who would enjoy them,” Care Connection for Aging Services executive director Diana Hoemann said. “We suggest a contribution for the meals but provide them to qualified older adults regardless of what people may contribute.”
Suggested contributions range from $4-$5; the full cost of the meal is $7.98.
No one except staff and delivery volunteers are allowed into the centers, and agency staff are practicing social distancing and recommended sanitary precautions. The centers have systems which allow patrons to receive their meals and provide a contribution in an envelope without direct contact with staff members.
To arrange for meal pickup, please call the center in your community either the day before or by 9 a.m. the same day.
For more information, call 1-800-748-7826; the El Dorado Springs Senior Center at (417) 876-5574; the Korth Center at 276-5306.
