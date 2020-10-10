Today, I desperately seek your approval, her approval, and their approval. I am scrolling social media, I am reading your post, I am searching for likes and loves. I am hoping for shares, “atta girls” and “I love yous.” I am waiting for a text or a call just reminding me I am loved, and I am doing a great job at this thing called life.
But why? I know this is not right. I know what the word says about seeking man's approval above God’s in Galatians 1:10. I know whose approval I should be seeking. Furthermore, this is a struggle God has been graciously working out in me for months. Why is today so hard?
As I write these words, friend, I am struggling. This is not an issue I had last week, or last month (although it always has been a battle). As I write, I am processing this. I am praying and seek God's answer. I pause and seek His approval.
Am I alone in my struggle?
And, just like that, the Lord reminds me of the words I preach so often. Deny yourself.
“Cassie, get over yourself.” Those are my words, not His.
Humbling oneself, denying and dying to yourself is how you chase the heart of God. Chasing Jesus is done by getting over yourself.
My issue with approval is really an issue of pride. Ouch.
Remember, I’m writing as the revelation comes. And, it hurts a little.
Pride and humility do not go together. You are prideful or humble, but you cannot be both.
Today I am prideful. But God’s working it out in me. He is making me aware; He is molding me and shaping me into the humble human He needs me to be. The journey will not be easy, and it’ll take a lot of me getting over myself. But I believe with my entire heart that God has incredible plans for those who humble themselves before the Lord. For those who seek HIS approval!
Whatever your struggle is today — we all have them — do not let it rule you. Pause and pray, seek Him, and he will reveal the parts of you that need surrendered, the parts needing a little fine tuning.
“Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my concerns. See if there is any offensive way in me; lead me in the everlasting way”. — Psalms139:23-24.
Cassie Downs is a speaker, author of Chasing Jesus, a 60-Day devotional, and founder of Everyday Jesus Ministry. Connect with Downs on Facebook, Instagram or online at cassiedowns.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.