While some disagree with the usage and governmental requirements of face masks to slow down the spread of COVID-19, others support the usage and believe local governments and businesses have just cause to require them in public places.
Cammie Wine, a local nurse at The Birth Place at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, is one who supports the latter; her perspective of face masks is unique, considering she has profound hearing loss resulting from complications of being born prematurely.
“My hearing loss is caused by nerve damage, but my cochlea is fine, so I can hear fairly well on the phone with it being right up to my ear as long as my hearing aids are in,” Wine told the Republican.
While Wine has profound hearing loss, she said she is not completely deaf; she depends greatly on lip reading in her daily communication.
“I really don't know life any other way,” Wine said. “To me, it's not really a disability, just an inconvenience at times.”
As a nurse, being able to communicate with the doctors, nurses and patients is a major priority for her, so lip reading plays a huge role in that, Wine said.
“I always tell my patients that if they say something and I appear to be ignoring them, to please get my attention and repeat themselves when I can read their lips,” Wine said. “All of the doctors and nurses that I work with are amazing and supportive. They know I need to see them to be able to read their lips and hear what they are saying.”
Wine noted the recent novel coronavirus pandemic — and the resulting need for face masks — has proven to be a “pretty big challenge,” for her; however, she said, “as usual … everybody has been very patient with me.”
“It is difficult because it doesn't matter if they speak louder if I can't see their lips,” Wine said. “I can't understand what they are saying, and with the need to maintain a physical distance, they aren't really able to get closer to my ear to speak.”
One way Wine said she has worked through this barrier is by depending on others to help her at work.
“When I am in a delivery, I try to make sure there is another staff member in the room with me and the doctor that can be my ears,” Wine said.
Offering her personal view on face masks, Wine said she wears face masks both personally and professionally and does feel face masks are necessary.
“It's a small thing to do, and if it can prevent even one person from getting sick, then it's worth it,” Wine said.
Wine noted her mother is elderly — the age group most susceptible to COVID-10 symptoms — and she has a sister who has been treated for cancer.
Additionally, Wine takes care of mothers and babies everyday at work, “so it's a pretty big deal for me to be careful,” she said.
“I know there is a lot of talk about mandatory masks infringing on people's rights, but I guess I don't feel that way, because I think we all need to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Wine said.
Wine also said she does not buy into “the hype” of face masks being a political ploy.
“Anybody that works in healthcare that has seen this knows how real it is, and how quickly it can spread,” she said. “There is no way of knowing who is going to have a mild case of it, and who is going to die from it.”
Wine said if she had to offer one piece of advice, she would say, "When you see something on social media, or hear something on TV, please consider the source of the information [and] don't believe everything you hear.”
“We all have challenges to overcome during this pandemic,” Wine said. “My hearing loss is mine, but with all of the support that I have, I know everything is going to be just fine.”
Wine noted when speaking to a person who has a hearing loss or is deaf, it is important to be patient with them.
“They are frustrated,” Wine said. “They want to be able to hear. Don't get mad when you have to repeat yourself, and please don't say ‘never mind.’ What you had to say matters to us.”
