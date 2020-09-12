Coach Kelly Bryson and her varsity Lady Buffalos kicked off the 2020 volleyball season with a win at home against the Overland Christian Academy Eagles on Friday evening, Aug. 28.
The Lady Buffalos will be on the road for the next eight games; Heartland-Belton, Our Savior Christian, Center Place, Show-Me Christian, Christian Learning Center, Calvary, Plaza Heights, and Clinton Christian Academy.
Their next home game will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
