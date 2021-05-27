The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Park Rangers continue to be on the lookout for three people accused of theft at Stockton State Park Marina.
According to investigators, the three suspects entered the Stockton State Park marina at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, where the perpetrators stole items, including boats to storage lockers.
The three unidentified suspects also stole smaller items, including fishing gear such as lures and tackle boxes. Over $2,000 in stolen items were taken in the May 11 incident.
As of Monday, May 24, lead investigator Jessica Stewart of the Missouri State Park Rangers added at this time, there are no further leads in the investigation.
Missouri State Park Rangers are asking for the public’s help with identifying the individuals in the photos. For any information or leads, contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 276-5133 or Stockton State Park at (417) 276-4259.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.