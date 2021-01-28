Wayne and Madeleine (Huppenbauer) Scott were married on Jan. 29, 1961, at Sunnyside Ave Baptist Church in Burlington, Iowa. This month, they will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
The Scotts have two children, Deb Marshall and husband Mike Marshall of Stockton, and Terry Scott, deceased. The Scotts were blessed with two grandchildren, Tara and husband Jason Slosson of Florida and Anthony Marshall of Nebraska.
They also have two great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Alyssa Slosson. They plan on celebrating with family and friends when it is safe to do so.
Cards may be sent to 15220 E. 2030 Road, Stockton, 65785.
