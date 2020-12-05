A certificate of appreciation was presented to Cyndi Schroder of the Country Corner Cafe in Stockton by First Vice Commander Glenn Burnaman for her many years of support to veterans and the American Legion.
Schroder honored with certificate
- CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/GARY MAUGH
