Most government offices will be closed for New Year’s Day, while area schools remain closed longer. Some offices also will close early on New Year’s Eve. Check with each office for further information.
Closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, are the Cedar County Republican, Cedar County Courthouse, Stockton and El Dorado Springs City Hall, El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, Stockton and El Dorado Springs post offices, USDA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project office at Stockton Lake, Korth Center, El Dorado Springs Senior Center, Stockton and El Dorado Springs branches of the Cedar County Library, Cedar County Missouri University Extension Center and all Missouri State Highway Patrol driver examination stations.
The Stockton Chamber of Commerce will be closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
Stockton R-I and El Dorado Springs R-II schools remain closed until Jan. 6, and will reopen Jan. 7. El Dorado Christian is closed until Jan. 5, and will reopen Jan. 6.
