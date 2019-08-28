Cedar County residents will see a slight increase in their county taxes next year, as both area school districts raised their respective levies last week.
The Stockton R-I school board approved a fiscal year 2020 levy of $3.5209 per $100 assessed valuation, up from $3.5205 in FY 2019. Based on a total valuation of $97,522,722, the district is expected to generate $3,433,678 in revenue. Of the $3.5209 levy, 61.42 cents will be earmarked for debt service. The levy approved is nearly 91 cents below the maximum permissible tax rate of $4.3237.
The levy passed by a 6-0 vote, with Dianna Saathoff, Eddie Johnson, Dave Steinmuller, Michelle Pate and Billy Bruce all voting in favor. Bill Crabtree was absent from the Wednesday, Aug. 21, meeting. There was no public comment for or against the levy prior to the vote.
The El Dorado Springs R-II board bumped its levy from $3.7607 per $100 assessed valuation to $3.7988 at its Thursday, Aug. 22, special meeting. The levy includes 54 cents for debt service. The district’s total valuation is $96,050,604, resulting in expected revenue of $3,648,771. The levy approved is about 6 cents below the maximum permissible rate of $3.8595.
The levy passed 7-0, with Darrell Eason, Chad Whitesell, Benny Brower, Mark Burley, Terry Shepard, Nathan Murry and Josh Floyd all voting in favor. There was no public comment for or against the levy prior to the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.