We are pleased to offer six local scholarships through the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation.
These scholarships include:
- 1.Doc and Bonnie Bender Memorial Scholarship
- a.$1,250 over three years (first year $500, second year $750, third year $1,000.)
- b.For ELDS high school seniors pursuing a college degree.
- 2.Dorothy Pope Memorial Nursing Scholarship
- a.$400 for students pursuing a degree in nursing.
- 3.Shelley D White Briscoe Memorial Nursing Scholarship
- a.$400 for ELDS high school seniors pursuing a degree in a healthcare-related field.
- 4.Eldon Steward Agricultural Scholarship
- a.$400 for ELDS high school seniors pursuing a degree in an agricultural-related field.
- 5.Ellis & Jennie Barritt Educational Scholarship
- a.$2,000 for ELDS high school seniors pursuing a degree in education.
- 6.Clonts Anderson Scholarship
- a.Two $800 scholarships specifically for ELDS high school senior girls seeking higher education.
For application and further instructions, contact Ashley Rogers, high school scholarship coordinator at El Dorado Springs R-II High School.
