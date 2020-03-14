Stockton Community Foundation has opened its next round of grants. Applicants can apply for up to $4,000 until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, and will be notified of their acceptance or denial by April. This grant is open to anyone for any purpose.
Applications can be made by those who are 50l(C)3 organizations, a city, county or school or individuals who can collaborate with any of those groups.
To apply, go to cfozarks.org, click on the grants and scholarship tab at the top and the white tab in the middle of the page titled “visit foundant.”
For questions about the grant, contact Alisa Bough at 276-9949; or for technical questions, contact Bridget Dierks at (417) 864-6199.
