At the Stockton Community Foundation banquet Tuesday, Oct. 15, four grant recipients shared their plans for funds received from the foundation.
President of SCF, Marilyn Ellis, told the group in fiscal year 2019, $242,089.58 had been granted and since the inception of SCF $924,656.78 has been distributed into the community through grants.
SCF has grant opportunities each year. In the last round of grants, $1,000 each was awarded to four groups — Servants Heart Therapeutic Riding Center, Stockton United Methodist Church Go Green Team, Stockton Trails Initiative Coalition and Stockton Veterans Memorial Park.
Karen Burger explained Servants Heart assists individuals with special needs in reaching their full potential through interaction with horses.
Kim Jasper said the grant given to SUMC Go Green Team allowed the team to purchase 15 portable recycling stands. Lightweight frames hold plastic bags with a sturdy top into which users can deposit plastic bottles and aluminum cans. The stands were used during the Black Walnut Festival and Jasper said the team was extremely pleased with the outcome.
Stockton Veterans Memorial Park was granted $1,000. Beth Cumins, speaking on behalf of the city park board and memorial park committee said, most likely, the funds would be used to purchase service flags. Design of the park will center around a panel from The Wall That Heals, given to the City of Stockton by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
“The park will be a great tribute to our local veterans,” Cumins said.
STIC will put its $1,000 toward the purchase of tree climbing play equipment for the Old Mill Pond trail. Kim Schmid, president of STIC, said “We are so very thankful to SCF for this grant.” Although more funds will need to be raised to meet the $6-7,000 price tag of the equipment, the SCF grant will be a good start, she said.
To apply for grants from SCF, organizations must be designated a 501(c)(3) by Internal Revenue Service, a church or municipality or county government. If your organization is not a 501(c)(3), you can collaborate with a church, municipality or county government.
Grant opportunities are offered each year. Information when to apply can be found in the Cedar County Republican and on the organization's website.
For more information about SCF and how you can get involved or open a fund, contact Marilyn Ellis at 276-7826.
