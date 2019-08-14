The Stockton Community Foundation awarded $1,000 grants Friday, Aug. 9, to four Cedar County charities.
Lee and Karen Burger of Servants Heart Spirit Horse, a therapeutic riding center near Jerico Springs, will use their grant toward building a handicap access ramp.
Teresa Burns accepted a check for Veteran’s Memorial Park. Working in conjunction with the Stockton Park Board, the money will be earmarked for concrete work at the memorial park.
Kim Schmid, representing Stockton Trail Initiative Coalition, said their grant will be used for a tree climber on the Old Mill Trail Playscape.
Diedre Senecal, Kim Chism Jasper and Sharon Cross of the Stockton United Methodist Church Go Green Team plan to purchase a collapsible, portable recycling bin system to be used at various community events. The portable bin system, with folding steel frames and durable lids, is especially designed for use in public spaces, and the team will make the system available for other events and to other groups in the Stockton community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.