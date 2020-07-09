Southwest Baptist University has released the names of Spring 2020 degree recipients and students named to honor roll lists.
Graduating from Stockton — Landon Leonard, Bachelor of Science; Josie Fidler, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Parker Hall, Bachelor of Science; Sarah Lewright, Bachelor of Social Work, Summa Cum Laude; Bobby O’Keefe, Associate of Science in Nursing; Kyle Tunnell, Bachelor of Science.
SBU also recognizes the following students on the Spring 2020 honor roll.
From El Dorado Springs — Tyler Goatley, Dean’s List; Mindy Harper, President’s List; Ashley Knoll, Trustee’s List; Landon Leonard, Honor’s List;
From Stockton — Hannah Ewing, Honor’s List; Josie Fidler, Trustees’ List; Anna Flora, Honor’s List; Elizabeth Flora, President’s List; Jayden Locke, Dean’s List; Allie Loy, Dean’s List; Kyle Tunnell, President’s List.
To be listed on the semester's honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at SBU and earn at least a B (3.0 GPA), with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.00; President's List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor's List, 3.00-3.40.
Undergraduate students graduate with honors according to the following GPAs: Summa cum laude, 3.850-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.700-3.849; and cum laude, 3.500-3.699. In order to graduate with honors, students must have earned a minimum of 45 semester hours of credit at SBU prior to the semester of graduation.
