Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar, has announced the list of students who were named on the university’s honor roll.
Students from Cedar County include Hannah Ewing, Stockton, honor’s list; Tyler Goatley, El Dorado Springs, honor’s list; Mindy Harper, El Dorado Springs, dean’s list, Brayden Housh, El Dorado Springs, Trustee’s List; Ashley Knoll, El Dorado Springs, president’s list; Jayden Locke, Stockton, honor’s list; Allie Loy, Stockton, dean’s list; Peyton Newman, El Dorado Springs, honor's list; Leah Rohlin, El Dorado Springs, honor’s list; and Tanner Witt, El Dorado Springs, honor’s list.
To be listed on the semester's honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at SBU and earn at least a 3.0 grade point average, with no grade below a C.
