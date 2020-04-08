In a move of little surprise to anyone, Cole County Circuit Court judge Daniel R. Green handed down an opinion from the bench Friday, March 27, upholding the passage senate bill 391.
For readers finding themselves unaware of its contents, SB 391, in summation, is a bill passed by Missouri legislators allowing concentrated animal feeding operations, in part, to operate without adhering to a number of local controls.
The bill also steps over all preexisting legal measures any county in Missouri previously had in place.
“You can say we are disappointed,” presiding commissioner Marlon Collins said on behalf of the county’s commissioners. “The real objection and unfortunate part in this process is the state’s unwillingness to grandfather in existing ordinances.”
Collins went on to point out the Cedar County’s existing health ordinance, which was established in 2016, was in place for more than two years when SB 391 was voted into existence.
Moreover, and specifically in this instance, the bill intentionally ignores previously established legal precedents by superseding existing ordinances and regulations in its entirety.
Collins said the commission currently is assessing legal options, evaluating any potential future expenses and confirmed the commissioners will maintain dialogues with parties involved with the current suit.
“We are concerned about this, but the county’s time and resources also are valuable,” Collins said in reference to the county commission’s assessment of the recent decision handed down. “We will see what happens next and reevaluate things before we commit to being involved with anything moving ahead.”
Additional information will be available in the near future and promptly brought to our readers as the legal process continues regarding any additional litigation opposing SB 391.
Editor’s note: Neither the Cedar County Republican nor the Cedar County commissioners are opposed to properly located, regulated, monitored and maintained CAFOs in any way. Both entities merely object, on principle alone, to any legislation infringing on a county’s sovereignty or hampering a county’s ability to self-govern.
