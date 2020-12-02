Stockton residents and the Cedar County community are invited to join the city of Stockton for all things merry and bright for the Christmas Lighting Ceremony beginning at 5 p.m., Thursday Dec. 3, on the Stockton square.
Santa Claus will be taking requests at Simmons Bank for all the good boys and girls in the area who wish to bring a special ask to the jolly holiday favorite.
The Grinch will be on hand at Mid-Missouri Bank and the staff of the Cedar County Republican will be accepting letters for Santa to be mailed to the North Pole.
The second annual lighting ceremony also will feature numerous businesses on the square opening their doors for the evening’s festivities, crafters, vendors and civic groups will be in attendance, as Christmas music, treats and holiday cheer all will be a plenty during the city’s Christmas season kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.