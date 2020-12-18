Woods Supermarket, Stockton, will provide lucky area children the opportunity to make their Christmas wishes known as the jolly man from the North Pole will be on hand from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the store located at 1109 South St.
With less than a week left before the big day, St. Nick will be taking request from area children, passing out candy canes and will be available for photos provided attendees bring their own smartphone or camera.
Additional questions related to the big man’s planned appearance should be directed to Woods Supermarket by calling 276-4714 during regular business hours.
