As has become tradition in Stockton, area supporters are once again encouraged to help the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance food pantry by participating in the Souper Bowl Challenge for the entire month of February.
This challenge is open to all churches, businesses and organizations in the greater Stockton area.
We have two trophies this year. As in years past, we have the percentage trophy to make it as fair as possible no matter the size of your group. We will take the number of active people divided by the number of cans donated and the highest percentage wins.
The other trophy, new this year, is for the most cans donated.
All donations must be brought to the SAMA food pantry by Friday, Feb. 28.
Winners of each category also will receive year-long bragging rights as well as a group photo in the Cedar County Republican.
To be eligible for the challenge, SAMA staff will need the number of active members and total number of cans donated, along with a contact name and phone number.
Soups most needed at this time are tomato, cream of mushroom, chicken noodle and vegetable.
If your group wants to donate money, each dollar will count as two cans.
Any individuals wishing to purchase donatable soup as you do your Super Bowl celebration shopping can either bring soup to the pantry from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday-Friday, or deposit cans of soup in the donation barrels inside the front of the Woods Supermarket Stockton location.
