There will be a short prayer gathering for National Day of Prayer at noon Thursday, May 6, in the Stockton City Park. It will be located on the east side of the park in the pavilion.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
It exists to communicate with every individual the need for personal repentance and prayer, to create appropriate materials, and to mobilize the Christian community to intercede for America’s leaders and its families.
The gathering is sponsored by the ministers of the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance. At the event, multiple area pastors will be spread out reciting certain prayers.
Assembly of God will also provide a lunch shortly following the prayer which will feature hot dogs.
In El Dorado Springs, Camp Galilee is set to host an event for the National Day of Prayer. The prayer will be tied in with the chamber luncheon as the luncheon is slated for 11:45 a.m. with the public prayer at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.
