The local pantry in Stockton operated by the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance is anticipating a shortfall in meat this winter in the form of missing venison inventory.
As it stands for the time being, the SAMA food pantry will not have venison to offer for winter protein to the people and families the operation supports.
The shortfall comes form a lack of participating meat processor who partners with the Missouri Department of Conservation to provide locally-sourced venison from a processor approved by the United States Department of Agriculture.
In years past, MDC has worked with Frickenschmidt Foods and Lockwood Packaging Company.
Over the last few years, the Lockwood entity processed ground venison and made it available to the SAMA food pantry through funding provided largely in part by MDC — collectively handling more than 5,000 pounds of ground venison in the last three years.
Due to what Frickenschmidt defined as a “manpower issue,” the local operation opted not to participate in this year’s Share the Harvest effort for the Cedar County area.
While Linnartz said there are no hard feelings and understands having to make tough business decisions, the real need is not hers, but that of the people the local food pantry helps each week.
“I’m working every angle and every lead I can,” Linnartz said. “This isn’t about being selfish or difficult. It’s about continuing to help the local people and families who need this.”
Linnartz said she currently is working with several other meat processing operations and has been able to add the food pantry to waiting list with Cloud’s Meat Processing, Carthage, but said the effort may be a stretch for area hunters to travel such a distance to donate a deer.
Community input is welcome and area residents wishing to help or offer ideas are encouraged to visit the pantry 9 a.m.-noon, Wednesday-Friday, at 1500 E. Mo. 32, Stockton, or offer suggestions by calling the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Cedar County offices in El Dorado Springs at (417) 876-5226.
