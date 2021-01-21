Dear Editor,
Stockton area ministerial alliance would like to thank the community for their generous support during this past Christmas season.
Every year we ring the bell for the Salvation Army kettle bucket, and ever year we are amazed at the giving spirit of this community.
This year we were able to raise $3,809.37 to be used for the needs of the community. From all the pastors and representatives from the Stockton area ministerial alliance, thank you all for your generous hearts during these tough times.
Jacob Haught
Stockton Christian Church
