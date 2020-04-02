The food pantry operated by the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance will only be open during the current social distancing related to the coronavirus on Mondays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on a drive-thru basis only.
Food recipients are asked to drive around to first door in the rear of the food pantry facility and remain in their vehicle until sacks are placed on a cart and brought to your vehicle. It will then be the recipient’s responsibility to load their own food.
Recipients will get same amount and same selection of prepackaged non-perishables. When recipients are being served, there will be some selections of frozen/refrigerated items, so the volunteers should be able to keep the line moving efficiently.
Recipients already in the SAMA database will only need to give food pantry staff their name and address for identification purposes.
New recipients will need to provide food pantry staff with current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program card information, a completed pastor’s application and proof of residence in the Stockton R-1 School District.
SAMA shares appreciation for the community’s understanding and cooperation as staff adheres to the temporary social distancing recommendations.
Those with inquiries regarding food pantry services are encouraged to call 276-4631 for further information.
