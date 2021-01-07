SAMA Food Pantry wishes to thank all the individuals, churches, organizations and businesses who have donated so generously in December 2020.
Thank you to each and everyone who has given monetary donations for our 2021 food budget.
Many thanks for the following food donations:
•Stockton R-I High School Student Council Food Drive, plus $30 cash.
•Woods Grocery Store sponsoring “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” sacks which you, our community, generously purchased 85 $5-$10 bags of non-perishables, plus 11 cases of soup.
•Cedar County Library for “Food for Fines” non-perishable food donations.
•Great Southern Bank for non-perishable food donations.
If I have missed anyone, I apologize. All of your efforts and donations of any kind are as always more appreciated than you can ever know.
I also wish to thank all the volunteers who, without you, the pantry could not operate.
Sharon Linnartz
SAMA Food Pantry Manager
