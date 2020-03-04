Stockton Assembly of God is calling all chili-makers in the area to join its annual chili cook-off Sunday, March 8.
Last year’s winners — Josh and Jess King — look to retain their title against this year’s challengers as the charitable event grows in popularity.
The local congregation also is encouraging donations of crackers, Fritos, cheese and desserts to make the meal’s offering more balanced and continued success.
Interested participants or those wishing to donate are encouraged to sign up in the church’s welcome center located at 1505 Third Rd. or by calling 276-5402.
Monetary donations will be taken at the door the day of the event and proceeds will benefit the congregation’s Loving Stockton fund and the children’s coat drive held each year in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.