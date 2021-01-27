With the start of the new year and welcoming area businesses to what the community hopes will be a more beneficial and less restrictive, the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its January luncheon at Orleans Trail Restaurant in Stockton.
Executive director Bill Crabtree welcomed attendees to the SACC's January luncheon – an event which serves as the chamber's member mixer – allowing area businesses who are members of the chamber to give presentations and share informative updates and plans with other businesses throughout the greater Stockton area.
Becca Loane representing SACC member business Furry Hearts, Inc., a local non-profit animal rescue based in Cedar County, shared year-end totals from the group’s rescue efforts in 2020.
Loane noted the organization rescued and rehomed more than 300 canines from the greater Cedar County area over the last 12 months.
Loane shared the organization's appreciation for the community's participation in the group's recent fundraising efforts and stressed the need for volunteers.
“We can always use help with transports, volunteer time, foster homes and monetary donations,” Loane said. “We're grateful for the community here and we continue to need support from the area we provide our services to.”
From the local business community, Hammons Products Co. plant manager Mark Burkett addressed the attending SACC members by sharing his employer’s path to sourcing staff locally.
“We want to hire people here because they know the area, they understand the nature of our operation and have more reason to stay committed to us,” Burkett said. “That’s just one example of the many ways we are focusing on how we keep people here working and support the community.”
Dave Patterson of Stockton's Korth Center shared informational and operational updates on behalf of the city's senior center, noting the time the much-used facility has spent closed or minimally operational has been put to sensible use during the ongoing pandemic.
“We've used this time to look inward, replace a lot of things that were not easy to clean and do a lot of sterilization and maintenance,” Patterson shared.
Patterson stated the facility's seating had been replaced with plastic units which are more easily cleaned and sterilized than the previous fabric-covered models the facility recently replaced.
“We're also utilizing a lot of virtually technology to bring services to the senior community here,” Patterson said in relation to the plethora of services and educational opportunities the center currently offers. “We have web-based options for almost every class or activity we offer, we are using the Zoom platform to communicate and hold group functions, people can even call in to certain classes or presentations to follow along and participate via phone.”
Additional member-to-member sharing and networking ensued and completed the formal luncheon's purpose.
In closing, Crabtree thanked Orleans Trail Restaurant owners Zane and Marissa Elder for catering and hosting the SACC's first luncheon of the new year.
Crabtree also shared the SACC’s upcoming outdoor expo will be taking place Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Zumwalt Expo Center on RB Road in Stockton.
“This event was a great venture last year,” Crabtree said with encouragement. “We've got representatives from the NRA coming, staff from the Stockton [U.S. Army] Corps [of Engineers] will be on hand, and we'll be focusing on vendors, crafters, outfitters and businesses who primarily focus their products and services on outdoor-related workings. Attendance was great last year, it's an indoor event and weather is not a factor. We're hoping to see the community come out and support us as we provide our services to our local businesses here at home.”
Additionally, Crabtree confirmed the SACC's annual banquet – the chamber's biggest single fundraising event of the year – is scheduled for late-March.
Additional information will follow in the coming weeks regarding the event's specifics.
For additional information regarding SACC’s service to the area business community, membership information and/or upcoming events, interested parties are encouraged to visit the chamber at 3 Public Square, Stockton, call the chamber office at 276-5213 or visit the chamber’s Facebook page.
