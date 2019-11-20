SACC thanks local law enforcement

In continuing their support of local law enforcement, board members from the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce presented the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office with its annual gift of appreciation bags the morning of Friday, Nov. 15.
Gift bags include numerous items donated by chamber-member businesses and are an yearly gesture coordinated by SACC in tandem with the local business community.
SACC members collectively thanked sheriff James McCrary, CCSO administrators, deputies, correctional officers, communications and support staff for their dedicated and continued selfless efforts in serving and protecting the greater Cedar County area.
