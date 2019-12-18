With the resounding success of the second annual Christmas Lighting ceremony in the books, the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board meeting 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the chamber’s office.
After reviewing financial information for the month and a profitable Christmas event, members moved ahead with the month’s business at hand.
The chamber’s online presence will likely have a new look in the early part of 2020 as the board looks to improve the functionality while adding a number of Stockton-based imagery to the website courtesy of Click Computers in Stockton.
Looking further ahead into the new year, plans and arrangements for the first annual Stockton Lake Outdoor Expo are materializing as the holidays approach.
The new chamber event will be hosted 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Zumwalt Expo Center on RB Rd., Stockton.
Dodging any potential winter weather issues, the event will be an indoor, heated display of all things outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and outdoor recreation.
The event also will be free for the public to attend. Look for more information from the chamber in the months ahead as the new annual event continues to take shape.
Tentative plans for the chamber’s annual banquet and community award ceremony also are well underway.
Committees and designations for the event’s planning phase have been decided and solicitations for the formal event’s meal, auction items and donations will begin at the new year.
The chamber also will be offering a new level of membership to those who own and operate home-based businesses. The new membership option is a more economical means to bring membership opportunities and chamber services to those who function as a business with no brick and mortar location.
The chamber will host its next member and public luncheon Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the convention center at Orleans Trail. The event plans to feature a member’s mixer and potential presentations from a number of member businesses throughout the greater Stockton area. Topics of discussion are likely to include individual businesses’ plans, objectives and goals for the year ahead, new member introductions and the chamber’s outlook and goals for the 2020 calendar year.
Interested area residents and businesses interested in additional chamber membership opportunities and services are welcome to call the chamber office at 275-5213, visit the chamber office at 4 Public Square, Stockton, and can follow the chamber’s Facebook page for daily and weekly informational updates.
