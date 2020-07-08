Based on a partnership with technology company CityByApp, the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce presented a check for $500 to the leadership of Amvets Post 116, Stockton, on Wednesday, July 1, at the SACC office located at 3 Public Square, Stockton.
The monies are made possible by SACC’s utilization of CityByApp’s web-based services and the technology company’s CityByHero Veteran Support Program, which provides financial support to veteran-based services in any area utilizing the company’s services.
From left, are Amvets Post 116 commander Ed Graham, SACC president Amber Fidler, Amvets Post 116 Ladies Auxiliary member Jeannie Russell, acting third vice commander Mike Dobbs, and SACC executive director Bill Crabtree, as the chamber presents the funds to the organization’s leadership.
Post administrators said the funds will be used to further the non-profit organization’s ongoing veteran program support and outreach.
