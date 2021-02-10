Outdoorsians and more were present at the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce’s second annual outdoor expo on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Zumwalt Expo Center on RB Road in Stockton.
Bill Crabtree, SACC executive director, said the outdoor expo saw good participation with 14 vendors and an OK crowd size, with circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic and winter weather changing the look slightly compared to last year’s first outdoor expo.
“We wanted to maintain the event and keep it going,” Crabtree said. “I think it’s going to grow into a really good-sized event for our area and for our community … Overall, I was pleased we had the event.”
Citizens Memorial Hospital graciously donated hand sanitizer for the event, Crabtree noted, and Evan’s Drugs donated 100 masks. Social distancing was easy to maintain at the event as vendor booths were spread out.
Crabtree said SACC wanted to thank all vendors and participants for making the event great. He also added the expo received great SACC board support.
“We want to thank all the vendors for showing up and making sure we continued this event,” Crabtree said. “We want to encourage our membership to keep coming up with ideas, and we want to encourage our membership to continue networking and let us know when we can be of assistance.”
Looking ahead at next year’s SACC outdoor expo, Crabtree said the expo’s date might be moved a little bit closer to springtime and further along through winter.
“I think we’ll get a few more vendors eventually,” Crabtree said. “We look for this event to continue on. We’re always looking for ideas from vendors and our community, and we try to incorporate those ideas as much as we possibly can.”
Additionally, next year, SACC hopes to put on a few demonstration programs such as fishing and hunting techniques and mini-seminars for vendors.
“It fits with our community,” Crabtree said. “It’s about gathering and enjoying the outdoors, and then for our local businesses, we always look forward to bringing in people for our off-season.”
In the upcoming months, SACC’s next big event will be the 48th annual SACC banquet on Saturday, March 27.
“We’re looking forward to getting that up and running,” Crabtree said. “It’s always a huge event for our community.”
In other SACC news, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, SACC will host its monthly luncheon at Stockton High School, with Cory Gayman of CPA Firm set to speak on the upcoming tax season, as well as an update from R-I superintendent Doug Crawford.
Ribbon cuttings are also set for Flower Power Acres from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 in front of Jenni Cully & Associates, LLC, in Stockton, and later in the month for Kiddie Cove Daycare, LLC at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 910 S. High Street with weather permitting.
Additional information regarding chamber membership, services and benefits can be obtained by visiting the SACC office located at 3 Public Square, Stockton, by calling 276-5213, by visiting the chamber’s website at www.stocktonmochamber.com or via the organization’s Facebook page.
