With several events and local happenings on the horizon, the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13.
After approving the agenda and monthly financials, board members discussed the solidified plans for both the citywide open house weekend Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23 and the annual Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30, a growing movement celebrated
Both events are structured to highlight local businesses and area vendors as the holiday shopping season ramps up as Thanksgiving and Christmas draw closer.
Chamber vice president and chair of the upcoming annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony Crissy Reeder shared updates and confirmations regarding the growing event which begins at sunset on Friday, Nov. 30, on the Stockton square.
In addition to numerous vendors and local businesses opening their doors after hours and providing special deals or free holiday treats, a selfie tunnel is being added to the celebration’s offerings, along with
The second annual Christmas-themed event also will offer numerous business participation
Reeder also hinted at a “possible surprise event” taking place on the square this year and said if proper permissions and commitments were secured, a public announcement will follow in the near future.
In looking ahead to the new year, the chamber will host a monthly luncheon . In lieu of guest speakers, the chamber is encouraging any interested member business to attend and give a brief presentation reflecting on the previous year and sharing what each respective business is looking to do in the year ahead.
The chamber also will host its first annual Outdoor Expo event Saturday, Feb. 8. Board member Chelsi Haun is coordinating the mailing of informational brochures, vendor sign-ups and will report back to the board with more information regarding the new event next month.
With no further business to conduct, the meeting adjourned with no closed session taking place.
Additional information regarding chamber services, membership opportunities and community events can be obtained by calling the chamber at 276-5213, by visiting the chamber offices at 4 Public Square, Stockton, or via the web at www.stocktonmochamber.com or the chamber’s Facebook page.
