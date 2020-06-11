Volunteers from the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce were busy the evening of Friday, June 5, as the local organization staffed the annual “Movie in the park” event featuring a screening of the classic summer baseball movie, The Sandlot.
Popcorn, bottled water, candy and old fashioned fun were abound as the community came out for some summertime fun while observing proper social distancing practices.
Dozens of families and area residents attended the regular summer movie showing and shared their appreciation for the communitywide event.
The use of the Stockton High School baseball field was provided by the Stockton R-I School District, popcorn bags and bubble gum were sponsored by the State Farm Insurance offices of Toshua Barnes-McCormick, Stockton, the projector and screen were provided by Michael and Dianna Saathoff, Stockton, and the sound system was made possible by Robin and Debbie Fisher, Stockton.
There was no admission charge for the event and the bottled water and popcorn were complimentary during the evening’s fun.
Additional information regarding upcoming SACC summer events can be obtained by calling the chamber’s office at 276-5213 or by visiting the organization’s Facebook page.
