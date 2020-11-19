Christmas plans took center stage as the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce met at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the SACC office in Stockton.
Current SACC vice president and Christmas Lighting Ceremony committee chairperson Crissy Reeder noted arrangements for lights for businesses on the square had been secured, participating businesses have committed to different roles within the annual celebration and the Stockton High School band will provide fun and festive Christmas music for all in attendance.
From 5-6:30 p.m. the evening of Thursday, Dec. 3, businesses located on the Stockton square will offer free treats, drinks, holiday goodies for purchase and family friendly activities — all of which will start with an invocation, followed by a ceremonial tree-lighting with the switch being flipped by annual event sponsors Dr. Rodger and Jessica Campbell, Stockton.
Reeder said the event will serve as a means to “kick off the Christmas season in town while not overlapping with the Thanksgiving holiday.”
Executive director Bill Crabtree confirmed a Christmas tree has been donated by local business Harmon Tree Service.
The Christmas tree will be delivered and installed at the southeast corner of the square, then decorated by SACC board members the following weekend ahead of the annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony celebration.
In board communications, Amy Byrnes, first grade teacher at Stockton Elementary School, joined the SACC as the school liaison. Byrnes will help communicate directly with the local school system and coordinate with school administration when and where necessary on behalf of SACC.
The SACC also will be providing appreciation bags to local law enforcement next week as businesses from the Stockton community have contributed items to the annual gesture.
SACC board members will assemble the gift bags and personally deliver them to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Up next, the SACC will return to hosting monthly luncheons featuring guest speakers from the local business community spotlighting new growth within the local business scene. The November luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Stockton Branch of the Cedar County Library and will feature presentations from Stockton mayor Roger Hamby and Cedar County presiding commissioner Marlon Collins.
Additionally, a ribbon-cutting and open house for new area business Lake Co. Merch will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the newly established location on RB Road in Stockton.
Owned by Melanie Walters, the new operation sells custom screen-printed works, local merchandise from area producers, as well as Stockton-themed items and lake-centered attire.
With nothing further to discuss, the meeting adjourned with no closed session taking place.
The SACC board meets the second Wednesday of every month and continues to host community events and offer resources to area businesses in an effort to foster economic growth and development within the greater Stockton area.
Information regarding SACC membership and business services can be obtained by visiting the chamber’s office at 3 Public Square, Stockton, on the web at SACC’s Facebook page or by calling the SACC office 276-5213.
