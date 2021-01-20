The Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly luncheon for January on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the Orleans Trail Hotel, located at 15828 S. 1525 Rd., Stockton.
The first-of-the-year luncheon sponsored by SACC features a member’s mixer, where local businesses from the greater Stockton area are given the opportunity to present plans, changes and operational objectives for the coming year.
A catered lunch is included with the event at a cost of $10 per person and the event is open to the public.
Interested local business owners, current chamber members and area residents seeking to learn more about the Stockton business community are encouraged to attend.
Social distancing will be observed at the event and the wearing of face masks is encouraged.
