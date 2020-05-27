Utilizing cooperative temperate weather and an outdoor setting while observing social distancing practices, the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a public candidate forum Wednesday, May 20, at Stockton City Park.
Nearly 20 candidates and community members converged on the east pavilion of the city’s park to participate in an open, meet-and-greet-style moderated forum ahead of the coming local elections.
Coordinated by SACC and moderated by executive director Bill Crabtree, the forum gave all local candidates opting to participate an opportunity to publicly engage with fellow ballot mates as well as the voting public.
Candidates were all asked the same question: What is your experience which qualifies you for this position?
Incumbent Stockton alderman candidate for the city’s north ward Larry Koch spoke of his four years on the board of alderman, what he said the city needed to focus on fiscally and he looked forward to serving another term if elected.
North ward alderman challenging candidate Brent Wallen said his lifelong experiences living and working in Stockton and Cedar County gave him a unique perspective on being a part of how the community operates and stated he wanted to be more hands on with how the city’s funds are spent.
Incumbent south ward alderman candidate Mary Anne Manring said she was seeking another term on the city’s board because her experience as a resident, teacher and mother who raised a family in Stockton combined to give her a broad spectrum of insight to how the city should operate and prioritize efforts and expenditures. Manring said she looked to continue doing the work of the south ward by balancing the city’s focus on sewer, transportation and respective departmental budgets as the city continues to manage its revenue soundly and effectively while focusing on improvements.
Local realtor and Stockton R-I school board candidate Emily Mehl told all in attendance she was focused on a fiscally sound school budget, making the district’s educational system “the best it can be,” and said her perspective as a resident, mother and local business owner combined to bring a complete understanding of what the school board needs in a new member.
Stockton resident Dr. Rodger Campbell spoke of his existing relationships with school faculty, coaches and fellow parents, respectively. Campbell said his reason for seeking a seat on the school board was based on giving back to the school system by combining his personal and professional skills and leadership to help the board operate in a sound, beneficial way as it continues to provide a quality education for area students while acting as one of the district’s largest employers.
Mayoral challenger Roger Hamby, Stockton, spoke of his family’s generational history throughout the area and firmly said the city needs to utilize its maintenance crews more effectively and focus more on its roadways. Hamby spoke about a number of complaints he had received personally regarding current residential and city street issues, his work history in the highway and road repair industries and stated the city “needed to pay more attention to crumbling roads.”
Incumbent mayor Mary Norell said her degree in business, along with decades of experience in the insurance industry, have combined to put the city in a stronger place financially. Norell spoke about looking to bring continued synergy to the city’s operations by focusing on roads, bringing in new business opportunities and utilizing Stockton Lake’s many amenities to further the area’s offerings for tourists, local business and residents alike.
No candidate for any board seat at Cedar County Memorial Hospital was present for the forum.
Near the end of candidate presentations, Crabtree added Stockton R-I school board candidate Mickey Brown was unable to attend the forum, but welcomed calls regarding his platform and campaign anytime at 579-FARM.
Crabtree then thanked all participants for their participation and communication, then opened the floor for public interaction with all respective candidates present.
Local business owner and community supporter Brian Hammons asked those seeking city offices what, if any, focus had been put on further emphasizing the downtown and/or commercial areas of Stockton.
Norell answered the inquiry and said one of her focuses in the coming years was on 187 acres of lakefront land adjacent to the city’s eastern boundary, currently owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Norell stated three separate entities — The Urban League of Kansas City, the Federal Emergency Management Administration and Drury University, Springfield — all had scoped and developed economic plans which strongly recommended attempting to secure a long term operational lease from the USACE, allowing the property to be developed for retail, commerce and outdoor enjoyment, as well as the property’s many trails and potential campsite areas.
Norell said tentative plans had been in the works for over half a decade, the USACE had been consulted on the matter and the project potentially could serve as a means to bring much needed new business to the Stockton area.
A lively exchange took place near the end of the forum’s open discussions where both mayoral candidates showed their passion for the city’s roads when Hamby expressed his displeasure with a recently-completed pathway markings for pedestrians, cyclists and electronically-powered recreational vehicles.
Norell countered by confirming the pathway markings were done by an all-volunteer workforce and completed with monies secured by a grant — no city employees or funds were used to complete the project’s efforts.
Hamby additionally offered his opinion on the condition of the city’s streets, citing complaints regarding potholes and residential streets in need of attention. Hamby also called pothole repair and road maintenance “a year round job, not just something done six months out of the year.”
Norell countered by stating the city has repaved three or four streets every fiscal year under her tenure and the city recently has secured grants for the fire department, the municipal airport and her office continues to seek outside funding from state, federal and/or private sector organizations wherever and whenever applicable.
Norell also cited her five-year action plan the city has adhered to over her last two terms as mayor, which addresses street replacements, improvements, infrastructure and completing numerous efforts without borrowing or assuming any additional debt.
Crabtree then formally closed the event and also encouraged all area residents throughout the Cedar County community to “get out and vote” this coming Tuesday, June 2.
Additional details and platform specifics regarding individual candidates can be obtained by specifically seeking out information on social media or by contacting the candidates directly.
Further information regarding SACC services, upcoming events and membership opportunities can be obtained by calling 276-5213, visiting the chamber office at 3 Public Square, Stockton, or by visiting the organization’s Facebook page and or website at stocktonmochamber.com.
