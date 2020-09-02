Despite a questionable forecast, scores of local residents, gearheads and event-goers cruised through Stockton City Park for the 16th annual SACC car show and burnout contest
Rat rodas, tractors, custom motorcycles, muscle cars and customized trucks all were on display for what was fun but short-lived Saturday event.
Socializing, admiration and appreciation for everything with an engine still was enjoyed for a brief window of time in the heart of Stockton.
Near the event’s onset, Mother Nature almost immediately prevailed as ominous clouds moved in, giving way to torrential rain, lightning, thunder and occasional pea-sized hail, resulting in the car show’s unfortunate cancelation.
Despite the untimely weather, SACC leadership shared its collective appreciation for sponsorship from local businesses Simmons Bank, Nelson’s Auto Service, Mid-Missouri Bank, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Edd’s Repair Service, Evans Drugs, Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither, State Farm Insurance, Jenni Cully and Associates, Casey’s General Store, Great Southern Bank’s regional and local offices, Superior Gearbox Co. and Shannon and Associates Realty and Auctions.
Additionally, as a supportive gesture to local business, SACC will allow all paid 2020 vendors the opportunity to participate in the 2021 car show at no cost.
Additional information can be found by visiting the SACC Facebook page regarding upcoming events.
