With spring around the corner, it is once again time for the annual Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce banquet and awards ceremony.
Largely seen as one of the SACC’s most substantial yearly undertakings, the event brings the Stockton-area business community together while simultaneously serving as an annual meeting.
Beginning 5:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at the Ray Zumwalt Expo Center on RB Rd., the event offers a social hour, a three-course catered meal with table service, presentations from board members during the annual meeting, as well as both live and silent auctions featuring items locally sourced from area and member businesses.
The event also is highlighted by its annual community awards ceremony which honors upstanding businesses and individuals within the Stockton area.
New to the awards portion of the annual event is a category honoring civic organizations and their respective contributions to the Stockton community — a category added by unanimous vote of the chamber board earlier this year.
The banquet also serves as a networking platform for area businesses and community members to directly engage with chamber board members and officers directly. It also is one of the chamber’s largest fundraising efforts conducted throughout the year, making much of the organization’s communitywide business support, service efforts, sponsorships and scholarships possible.
Additional information regarding the annual banquet, upcoming events, along with chamber services and membership benefits, can be obtained by visiting the SACC office at 3 Public Square, Stockton, by calling 276-5213 or by messaging the chamber via its Facebook page.
