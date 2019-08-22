New outdoor expo planned
Though not hosting a monthly meeting in August, the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce made the most of a weekday meeting Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Planning far ahead into the 2020 calendar year, SACC members confirmed numerous details, plans and organizational structures for upcoming local and chamber-sponsored events in the months ahead.
Sep. 7 — SACC Car show and burnout contest
Sep. 11 — Monthly SACC board meeting
Sep. 26-28 — 59th Annual Black Walnut Festival
Oct. 8 — Monthly SACC board meeting
Oct. 15 — Monthly SACC luncheon
Oct. 31 — SACC Halloween in the Park
Nov. 13 — Monthly SACC board meeting
Nov. 20 — Monthly SACC luncheon
Nov. 23 — SACC Holiday open house
Nov. 30 — Christmas lighting ceremony and shop small campaign
Looking ahead into next year, tentative discussions were had and a formal date was set for the SACC inaugural outdoor expo, officially scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, with an inclement weather date of Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Potential vendor lists, booth prices and numerous event workings are already being discussed at length and more details will be forthcoming in the months ahead, but the group showed initial momentum and positive energy for the new undertaking.
Additional information regarding the new outdoor expo will be available as plans solidify in the near future.
In closing the meeting, SACC executive director Bill Crabtree thanked the Cedar County Republican for becoming the chamber’s new media sponsor and adding valuable advertising options to new SACC membership packages.
SACC members and officials Crabtree, Amber Fidler, Maggie Bough, Crissy Reeder, Holly Mann, Gina Smith, Chelsi Haun and Whitney Mick were all present for the August forum.
Student representatives Cassidy Duncan and Kassidy Dalton also were present on behalf of Stockton High School.
For additional information regarding chamber services, membership opportunities and/or local chamber events, interested parties are encouraged to call the chamber at 276-5213 or visit the chamber’s office 9 a.m.-1p.m.. Monday-Friday at 3 Public Square, Stockton, the chamber’s website at www.stocktonmochamber.com or the chamber’s Facebook page.
