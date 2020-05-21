After meeting remotely over the last two months, executive board members and officers of the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce met in person to discuss the coming summer months ahead.
Moving to approve current financials and the agenda at hand, the board pressed forward with current business.
During discussion of multiple agenda items, several regular spring and summer events were in need of rescheduling as a means of making the regular happenings more effective and impactful to the greater Stockton area.
The city’s annual communitywide garage sale — which typically takes place over Memorial Day weekend — will be officially rescheduled for later in the year.
Summer and early-fall dates were discussed and the City of Stockton has expressed interest in pairing the event with an area-wide cleanup and recycling effort as well.
Additional information will be confirmed and advertised as plans for the yearly event are coordinated and solidified with city personnel.
The month of June will see some familiar fun return to the community in the form of SACC’s annual movie in the park.
On the evening of Friday, June 5, SACC will be playing the classic movie The Sandlot at dusk — or 8:30 p.m. — on the baseball field at Stockton High School, located on the east side of the Road on Mo. 39, one mile south of the Stockton Square.
There will be no admission charge for attending the event; free popcorn and bottled water will be provided. Additional concession services also will be available before and during the event as well. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets, and enjoy the communitywide event.
The annual car show hosted by the chamber has not been canceled, but has been postponed for a later summer date yet to be determined. Chamber president Amber Fidler noted the event likely would see more participation and benefit both the chamber and the community more if rescheduled to a date where social distancing recommendations had been further relaxed, making the event more accessible.
SACC also will be partnering with the city to host a candidate forum prior to the upcoming Tuesday, June 2 election.
All candidates on the ballot are encouraged to attend, engage with the local constituency and participate in open dialogues with area voters.
Near the end of discussions, the board confirmed next year’s annual banquet date has been tentatively set for Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Ray Zumwalt Expo Center on RB Road already has been reserved for the event.
In closing the meeting, executive director Bill Crabtree shared the SACC office now is fully open to the public.
During off hours, the office phones are forwarded, as they can be answered remotely or after hours, as an added courtesy to all members and inquiring parties needing information and assistance during the current economic constraints.
“At the end of the day, we’re always here to help,” Crabtree said of the SACC’s foremost obligation to its members. “Even when we’re not in the office, we remain available to our members and can offer information or assistance wherever we can.”
The board will next meet at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, at the chamber office.
Additional information regarding SACC’s mission, services, outreach and/or member inquires can be made by calling 276-5213.
