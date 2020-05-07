Local Stockton High School senior Kassidy Dalton recently was selected as the recipient of the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce.
The scholarship is a one-time $500 award presented to an SHS senior who has exhibited both leadership qualities among peers and individual service to their community.
Due to temporary social distancing recommendations and limits on gatherings of more than 10 people, SACC president Amber Fidler, accompanied by vice president Crissy Reeder, presented the one-time scholarship to Dalton the morning of Thursday, April 30, outside the SACC office on the Stockton square.
