An accident with a fatal outcome took place at approximately 1:50 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, in rural El Dorado Springs.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reporting, Gary G. Norman, 58, El Dorado Springs, suffered a severe medical condition on a private property in rural El Dorado Springs.
Norman then got into his vehicle, left the property in his 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck, crossed a county road, proceeded to drive south through a fence and then into a house on County Road 320, El Dorado Springs.
The residential structure and Norman’s vehicle both sustained considerable damage.
No injuries were reported inside the residence.
Norman, who was not wearing a safety restraint, was found unresponsive when medical personnel arrived on the scene and was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. by Cedar County deputy coroner Frank Brumfield.
The vehicle was towed from the scene and Norman was taken to Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, El Dorado Springs.
