The morning of Saturday, May 8, saw dozens of local runners, as well as members of law enforcement from departments in the region, gather together to participate in the seventh annual Matt’s Run at the Stockton Dam.
The event was sponsored and promoted by Project 288, a local charity dedicated to honoring the memory of fallen Cedar County Sheriff’s Office deputy Matt Chism.
With spring rains breaking and giving way to cool and breezy conditions, dozens of area runners, outdoors people, supporters, volunteer firefighters, first-responders, along with both retired and active members of regional law enforcement, all participated in the yearly commemorative fundraiser.
“We are so thankful to have all of you here with us today,” deputy Chism’s widow Ashley Collins said of the event’s turnout. “We’re all here today to support law enforcement and educational opportunities [Project] 288 provides here in the community that Matt loved.”
Collins went on to note Project 288 will issue two one-time scholarships in the amount of $500 each to students in school systems in Cedar County in the coming week — a practice Collins said will continue and be open to two students each year who are seeking higher education.
Additional information regarding Project 288’s regular civic support and community educational outreach can be found by visiting the group’s Facebook page.
Brite is the former editor of the Cedar County Republican and occasionally contributes topical pieces to Phillips Media Group publications.
