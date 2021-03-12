The Cedar County Route M bridge over Bear Creek east of Stockton will be closed 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, March 15 through Thursday, April 1. Crews are working to replace bridge joints.
Both Route M lanes will be closed at either end of the bridge during daytime hours. All Route M lanes open at night. Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone.
Drivers will have access to entrances at either end of the work zone, but will not be able to travel across the bridge. No signed detour. Drivers should find alternate route.
