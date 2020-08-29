We have rescheduled our annual car show for Saturday, Sept. 12. We are so happy we can finally share all the neat items that have been made for our car show auction. The auction will take place the day of the show around 2:15 to 2:30 p.m.
We have a collection of clocks made by Mark Boch of El Dorado Springs Mark just retired as president, and we are happy to have Turner Fugate as our president for the 2020-2021 year.
If you love automobile memorabilia, this is a good opportunity to purchase an item for your man cave. There are clocks made out of Model A and Model T Ford parts. There is a new swag lamp made from license plates. You will be surprised by Mark’s ingenuity. We thank him for the time and material invested in these items.
We once again have our annual quilt to be auctioned off. It was pieced by Rhonda Boch and custom quilted by Kathie Peters of Material Matter Quilt Shop. This year, it was custom quilted with flames. Both of these ladies are members of the Route 54 Cruisers Club. A special thanks to both of them for the hours they invested. Do not miss the opportunity to bid on these great items.
We ask that those who attend would practice social distancing and use discretion when attending. We want the show to be a success but want everyone to stay safe and healthy.
