The Route 54 Cruisers 28th Car Show on Saturday, May 8, was a big success. A sprinkling of rain, lots of sunshine and 121 registrations made for a fun day.
Once again the 54 Cruisers had the Stockton American Legion Post 230 present the colors as Ron Alumbaugh sang the national anthem.
Lots of food was served by the El Dorado Springs High School Band Boosters, the Masonic Lodge of El Dorado Springs and El Dorado Mexican Restaurant.
The Cruisers had some of the most beautiful cars from all over the state. Each car owner has a story, and it is so much fun to mix and mingle.
Once again, the community got behind us and for that we are very grateful.
Winners of this years’ contest include:
•Class 1 Antique Vehicles (48 and earlier) – Bill Johnson, Robert Guthrie and Ken
Lindstrom.
•Class 2 Original (49-61) – Donnie Timmerman, Don Danielson and Lynn Allen.
•Class 3 Original (62-72) – Steve Goodman, Roger Smith, David and Peggy Banwait.
•Class 4 Original (73-83) – Rhonda Boch, Mike Larsen and Robert Guthrie.
•Class 5 Original (84-95) – Mike Clark, Gary Anglin and Jacob Aitken.
•Class 6 Original (96 to present) – David Wilson, Jim Carver, Theresa and Dominique
Poulet.
•Class 7 Classic Muscle Cars (95 and earlier) – Jacob Boehler, Justin Vickers and Floyd
Vickers.
•Class 8 Late Model Muscle Cars (96 to present) – Rodney Ball, Larry and Terri Flint.
•Class 9 Street Rods – Jerry Meyer, Jim Swopes and Terry Hanfield.
•Class 10 Original Trucks (59 and earlier) – Frank Arnold, Roger Hensley, Bob and Sharon Sissel.
•Class 11 Original Trucks (60-95) – Bill Nixon, March Boch and Rhonda Pettibon.
•Class 12 Original Trucks (96 to present) – Marty Clopton, Charles Wackerly and Brian Fugate.
•Class 13 Modified Trucks(59 and earlier) – Ira Reiken and Dan Keeting.
•Class 14 Modified Trucks(60 to present) – Dale Syers, Gary Allison and Willie Graham.
•Class 15 Special Interest (includes tractors, rat rods) – Ken Hacker, Tim Bybee and Ron Brown.
•Class 16 Modified Cars – Bryce Payne, Ben Bland and Jesse Eagle Deer.
Best of Show – Mark Hinricks of Osage Beach.
