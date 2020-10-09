Roundin’ up faith

Horse rides, chili and a special guest speaker were on the agenda at Faith Baptist Church in Stockton on Sunday, Oct. 4, for a “roundup” event.
Evangelist Bruce Frye — a born-again country singer who has sang with the likes of Hank Williams Jr. and toured with Sawyer Brown, the Oak Ridge Boys, Charlie Daniels and others — spoke during the morning’s sermon.
Frye spoke about his life story, saying he grew up in a small town in North Carolina and always wanted to be a star.
“I started playing music,” Frye said. “I had a little band when I was in the seventh grade, sang in some rock ‘n roll bands, and started playing when it was just me.”
He later ended up moving to Raleigh, North Carolina, and scored an independent record deal. In 1990, he then left for Nashville, Tennessee, in hopes of attaining a major record deal.
“I was there for seven years,” Frye said. “I was broke, tired and discouraged, wondering what life was all about, and that’s when I started reading the Bible.”
On Frye’s testimony website, he says in Nashville, he continued to travel and perform, and along with this lifestyle came drug and alcohol use. As a result, he began to find himself in places and situations that had taken him a long way from the things he had been taught as a boy.
Frye’s testimony also says in January of 1998, Frye’s friend Skull was murdered in his own club. During his funeral and in the days following, he began to wonder, “Where will I go when I die?”
All the meanwhile, Frye said his brother, Sammy, had been saved in 1977 and had been “praying for 21 years” for Frye to be saved, as well.
“So on March 10 of 1998, I fell on my knees beside my bed — at 43 years old — and just cried out to God and asked him to forgive me.”
This changed his life, Frye said, and now he and his brother are in the early stages of development for a movie to be based on their story.
Joe Grande, pastor of Faith Baptist Church, said the overall message of the day centered around having people find the truth that “Jesus Christ came to this earth, died, was buried and rose again for us.”
“That, to me, is the greatest message of all,” Grande said. “And that’s what starts everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.