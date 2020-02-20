•What qualifies you as a candidate for mayor?
Stockton is my home. I visited Stockton all my life, and finally in retirement, made it my permanent home. I have over 25 years of experience in the Highway Department of Peoria, Illinois, and over 25 years as a business owner. I have a good moral compass and will provide excellent leadership. If something doesn’t make sense, I use my reasoning skills to find out why it’s being done that way and if there are alternatives. By listening to ideas and suggestions, I believe we can find a solution that is fair and beneficial to all residents, not just a select few.
•How will your background and education help you in office if elected?
My straightforward understanding of infrastructure — roads, water, sewer, power supplies, etc. — is a significant plus, and will be essential in tackling the challenges of our citywide maintenance issues. My conservative views on spending will be a welcome change. I have worked both under supervision and trusted to work independently. I plan on being a working mayor for Stockton. I am NOT a “Yes Man.” I will listen to all sides of an issue with real concern and empathy to make the best suggestions to the board of aldermen. I have total respect for the citizens and appreciate their views and opinions.
•What do you believe are the most significant issues currently facing the city of Stockton and what do you intend to do if elected to resolve those issues?
Have you driven down the streets of Stockton? Look at the crumbling roads, gutters and roadsides, and our signage is a mess. We need to better utilize our street crews. The state of the water tower and high water and sewer rates need to be researched and addressed. Priorities need to be aligned. Stockton taxpayers deserve to be provided the best public resources first, and then offer artistic and cultural services as funding becomes available. Stockton City Hall needs to be inviting to all citizens. I believe in promoting Stockton both to existing and future residents and businesses.
•Personal comments:
You, me, and our neighbors make up Stockton. Whether you were born here or just moved into the lake community, we all live in Stockton. A good friend told me that everyone moves somewhere and then tries to make that place like somewhere they moved from. Well, Stockton isn’t Chicago, Kansas City or St. Louis — it’s Stockton. A place you and I call home. Let’s spend time enhancing our town through providing better infrastructure. I am pro-taxpayer, pro-business and pro-Stockton.
Call me at (417) 727-0077 for yards signs, more information or comments. VOTE on April 7, for Stockton.
