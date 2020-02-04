Robert “Buck” Snodgrass, age 76, El Dorado Springs, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Community Springs Healthcare. He was born in Kansas City, on July 5, 1943, to Arthur and Dorothy Snodgrass. He attended school in Grain Valley, until seventh grade and graduated high school in Blue Springs, in 1961.
Robert was in the U.S. Air Force from 1964-1970 — three years regular and three years reserve. He worked for Kenworth Truck Company for five years. He then worked for Cannon Air Service Company for two years, installing and repairing heating and air conditioning units. He worked and operated his own company, Lottawanna Heating and Cooling, for seven years.
In 1978, Robert moved to El Dorado Springs, where he farmed, worked for Sears and the hospital, and retired from Mid-America Dairy.
He enjoyed working with his hands building many things, including a cabin for his wife, Linda, and many musical instruments. He built cigar box guitars and mountain dulcimers that he sold throughout the U.S. For years he processed deer and made thousands of pounds of summer sausage. He built BBQ smokers and entered and won numerous contests.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home. He was known as dad to four children, grampy or grandpa to seven grandchildren, and papa or grandpa to six great-grandchildren. He was Uncle Bob to nieces and nephews that were a joy to him. He lived a full life and will be greatly missed.
A memorial visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at Bland-Hackleman Chapel. Final disposition was cremation under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blandhackleman.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.