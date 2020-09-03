The Roland special road district will begin scheduled repairs on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The work will include replacing a 24-inch culvert on 1425 Road, approximately one-quarter mile north of Pleasantview subdivision. The road will be blocked and traffic will not be allowed through until the replacement is completed.
The road will be closed again in the following weeks to allow for placement of a concrete patch over the culvert after initial settlement and compaction.
Repairs also will start on 1850 Road, known locally as Pearl Street.
Additionally, in late-September, chip and seal work will be completed in various places on 1425 Road and the Umberview subdivision.
All work timelines and projected completion dates are subject to change based upon weather conditions.
