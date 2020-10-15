B2_stockton golf_ks.jpg

Jenna Rickman finished 7th at this year’s district golf tournament. Rickman will be competing at the state tournament next Monday and Tuesday at Paradise Pointe Golf Course in Smithville. The team of Jenna, Makayla Walker, Victoria Nail, Kaylie Simmons and Caley Dalton finished the year with a team score or 448. Pictured here at left is Rickman and coach Mary Anne Manring. 

